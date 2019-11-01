The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
ERNEST TAYLOR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
236 Harrison St.,
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST G. TAYLOR


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNEST G. TAYLOR Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Ernest G. Taylor "Sugar Doll," 82, who entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA.
Public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 10-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNEST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now