Funeral services for Mr. Ernest G. Taylor "Sugar Doll," 82, who entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA.
Public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 10-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 1, 2019