|
|
Ernest Garfield Taylor "Sugardoll" was born July 25, 1937, to the late Jesse J. Taylor and Josephine C. Taylor. He was a member of St. Peter's RZUA Church where he gave his life to Christ at an early age. In his later years, he attended First Baptist Church until his health declined.
Ernest worked at Dunmar Moving Systems for 40 plus years. Sugardoll was a former player and avid fan of the D.C. Giants baseball team where he would spend most of his weekends. He was also a Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals fan. He didn't get to see them win, but he knew they would.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable J. Taylor; his son, Nevarnold Taylor; and two brothers, Robert S. Creighton and James L. Creighton.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted children; Ernie (Gail), Vickey, Zachery (Patricia), Camela (Howard), Tremoyne (Jonathan), Orlanda (Lillian), Darrell (Ashley), and Ryan; two sisters, Bessie Jones and Jessie Neal; two brothers-in-law, Samuel Johnson (Sheila) and Richard Johnson(Geneva); sisters-in-law, Catherine Frazier (Walter), and Rachel Taylor. He also leaves behind twenty-one grandchildren, among them, two devoted granddaughters, Jessika Taylor and Shantelle Taylor; a grandson-in-law, Kerrington Blackwell, all of whom loved him very much. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends among them, a devoted cousin and friend, Ernest " Terrible T" Taylor and Michael White.
Funeral services for Ernest "Sugardoll" Taylor will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, pastor. Public viewing will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 10-8 p.m. at the chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019