CSM (Ret) Ernest Emerson Anthony lncitti, 75, of Petersburg VA, died October 3, 2019.
Born and raised in Bridgeport CT, he was the son of the late Mary Ann Kelly of Pittston PA.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan Layne lncitti; daughters, Merri Susan lncitti of Fairmont, WV, Kerri Jo lncitti of Blackstone, VA, and Kelli Kristina Sherwin and her husband, Nathan of Gladys, VA; grandchildren, Anthony Joseph (Do) lncitti and his wife, Tonya of Richmond, VA and Reece Layne Sherwin of Gladys, VA.
CSM lncitti served his country in Vietnam, Europe, Alaska and numerous stateside duty stations. After retirement from the military, he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs as a nurse at Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Upon his retirement from the VA, he worked as a nurse at various local medical facilities. He was a member of the Episcopal Church and a Third Degree Mason.
CSM lncitti will have a private interment at Arlington National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019