Mr. Ernest L. Clark, 95, entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2019, at the Petersburg Health Care Center in Petersburg, VA. He was born April 20, 1924, in Spring Grove, Virginia, to the late Essie and Lazarus Clark.
Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19106 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA 23881, Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, officiate. Interment will follow at family cemetery.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St, Petersburg, VA 23803. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on June 25, 2019
