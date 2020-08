Ernest Lloyd Raley, Jr., 77 of Disputanta passed away on July 29, 2020 at Southside Regonial. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ernest L. Raley, Sr. and Selma Parr Raley; son, Ernest L. Raley, III and brother, Wayne Raley.He worked at Allied Signal for over 35 years before retiring in 1998. He loved hunting, fishing and being with his family.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Paula B. Raley; daughter, Elizabeth Raley (Johnny); sons, Lloyd "Bubba" Raley (Kate), David Hunter (Helen) and Jeffery Hunter; grandchildren, Tyler Estes (Shelly), Zachary Hunter, Taryn Hunter, Olivia Hunter, Kameron Harrison, Evelyn Hunter, Jalyn Lein and Dayja Lein; sister, Mary Ann Rosier and fur friend "Buster".A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday August 3, 2020 at Merchants Hope Memorial Park. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com