Deacon Ernest Lee Shaw, 82, formerly of 6 Gloucester Circle, Petersburg, VA departed this life Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, VA. The faithful servant was born to Mattie Byrd on October 31, 1937, in South Carolina. Later, moving to Petersburg at the age of six which he considered his home.
Deacon Shaw was a 1952 graduate of Peabody High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1956 from Virginia State University. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Petersburg for over sixty years. He later joined the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where he worshipped the Lord until his health started to decline in 2019. He enjoyed watching Pastor McLaughlin on television every week and livestream.
He worked for Atlanta Life Insurance, retiring in 1995. Bland & Tucker Funeral Home formerly William N. Bland & Son Funeral Home for over twenty years, and Foster Grandparent for Petersburg Public Schools for over twenty years.
At age 10, he had already set life goals to become a writer and a radio announcer. throughout his career he always shared his memories with family, friends, and all the people he came in contact with. He was a civil rights advocate and marched with Martin Luther King, Jr in 1965.
Deacon Shaw has had an amazing life on earth and now has entered Eternal Life for his new journey to dwell with the Lord. He has earned many accolades, adventures and a lifetime of meeting some very special people. First African American Sportswriter with the Progress-Index Newspaper, first African American Sports Announcer 1961-1984 with WSSV Radio Station where he met many sports legends, stars and politicians, NAACP "Man of the Year" 1992, IBPOE " Elk of the Year" 1986, 555 Airborne of the Year, member of Tuskegee Airman, the City of Petersburg declared a special Proclamation day for "Mr. Clue Shaw", Inducted into VIA heritage Association Hall of Fame 2016, appeared on Dick Clark show 1962 with the Temptations, Smokey Robinson, the Four Tops, and he took Mary Wells to a homecoming game PHS, 33rd Prince Hall Mason 2001, and inducted into the Petersburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian A. Shaw; mother, Mattie Byrd and grandson, Dominick Shaw.
He leaves to cherish his memories: two children, Antonio A. Shaw "Tony" and Antoinette V.V. Shaw of Petersburg; seven grandchildren, Jacoby Sanders, Ashley Wynn, Artrell Hines, Gabrielle Shaw, Tiaunaya Shaw, Jaelynn Shaw and devoted grandson, DeMarkus Boyd; seven great grandchildren, Nymier, Milan, Jayce, Serenity, Cartier, Knowledge, and Tristen; brother-in-law, Wallace Johnson, Jr (Veronica); host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends among them devoted Julia Piggott.
Celebration of Life service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803, Rev. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, eulogist. Interment followed later at Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends may contact daughter, Antoinette Shaw, at 461 Chanticleer Dr., Petersburg, VA or by calling (804) 721-4285.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841, www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020