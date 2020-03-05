Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
ERNEST PERRY
ERNEST McKENZIE PERRY

ERNEST McKENZIE PERRY Obituary
Mr. Ernest McKenzie Perry departed this life on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Perry; grandmother, Eva Powell and grandfather, James Perry.

Ernest leaves to cherish his memory: three children devoted sons, Terrell Spain and Devorious Hawkins (Klasure Byrd); and one devoted daughter, Gabrielle Carson; seventeen grandchildren; one sister, Sharmaine Perry, and; brothers, Ernest Perry and Anthony Perry; aunts, Shirley Beasley and Julie Taylor; uncle, George Perry; nieces, Trinity Smith, Treasure Perry, Alexis Saunders, Diamond Perry, and Shamika Mason; nephews, DMarius King, Anthony Perry, Jr., Tyrrick Mason, Trevel Watson; devoted friends, Keon Parker, Ray Mohammed, Michael Perry, Samuel Harris, Felicia Spain, Sandra Hawkins, Chakelis Smith, Latasha Coleman, Lucille Carson; and devoted cousins, Felicia Gregory, Kim Perry, Shante Georges; along with a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 5, 2020
