Mr. Ernest R. Griffin, 81, of North Dinwiddie, VA, left his earthly home for one promised by his Saviour on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Bon-View Rehabilitation with his family by his side. He was the eldest son of the late Mattie and Richard Griffin born July 16, 1938. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Nathan K. Griffin.
Mr. Griffin was a member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA, where he served until his health declined. After relocating to Prince George County, he attended Prince George County Public School, later he saw fit to join the United States Army, where he served diligently as an Equipment Repairman at Fort Jackson, SC, receiving a Honorable Discharge in 1957. After being discharge from the Army he married the LOVE OF HIS LIFE, Edna Mason and to this union two daughters were born.
He retired from Hercules (Ashland) Hopewell, VA, with 32 years of service as a Fabrication Operator. During that time Mr. Griffin decided to further his education at John Tyler Community College and Richmond Technical Center with (ALLA's) in Pre-Fab. After retirement he was an excellent, upfront master carpenter and there was no job that was too big for him to handle with his wife by his side.
Mr. Griffin is survived by his wife of 60½ years, Edna Mason Griffin; two daughters, Chandra Williams (husband Wayne) and Carla Wilkerson; grandson, Frederick Wilkerson (wife Renee) of Dinwiddie County; USN Chief Steven R. Wilkerson of Yokosuka, Japan; step-grandson, Deante Williams of Dinwiddie County; great grandchildren, Odin and Millie Wilkerson of Sidney, Australia (friend Kelly mother of his children); sister-in-law, Rosa Mason of Stony Creek, VA; goddaughter, Ebony Myrick of Hyattsville, MD; a devoted friend, Mary T. Myrick of South Chesterfield, VA; two brothers, Wilbert Griffin (Betty deceased), devoted Richard (wife Jackie); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and the Little Bethel Baptist Church Family, his Hercules friends and co-workers, Mr. Wilbert Oliver, Mr. William and Elaine Thomas, Mr. Rudy and Ann Cogle; Starrie and Delores Jordan and Edward and Polly Harrison.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23803 Flatfood Road, Stony Creek, VA, Pastor David L. Banks, eulogist. The entombment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019