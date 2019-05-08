Ernest Suvester Tucker, affectionately known as 'Bubba," departed this life April 30, 2019. He was born July 30, 1940, in Mckenny, VA, to the late Author Clay and Arlena Ruth Tucker. He was the second born of 13, 7 boys and 6 girls. After graduating high school, he ventured up to New Jersey and began his journey of hard work and dedication. In the early sixties he met and married Betty Lou Covington. From this marriage of 20 years he raised four children, Robby, Karen, Kathy and Scott. Bubba was a hard worker, strong provider and family man. A very quiet man of few words but always hosted at his home and enjoyed having people over talking and communing.

He was very gifted with his hands as he mastered all facets of automation, carpentry, electrical and plumbing. It was practically nothing he couldn't do or fix. He was very giving of himself, as he would repair, build and fix things for the community and most times would refuse compensation. His love for cars was demonstrated as his backyards were always filled with cars and collectibles.

Bubba later married Carolyn Allen. Their marriage lasted until Carolyn's untimely passing. Carolyn was a sweet lady who had adult children Dana, Leon, Robin, Mark and Brian. Bubba treated Carol's children as his own. Bubba worked for AT&T and Lucent for over 20 years before retiring and returning to his home state of Virginia.

Ernest Suvester Tucker was a 'Quiet Strength." He was the rock and Patriarch leaving three adult children Robby(Ernestine) of Rahway, NJ , Karen (Gerald) of Greensboro, NC, and Scott of Powatan, VA. He was predeceased by daughter, Katherine in 2007. He leaves to cherish six sisters, Rosa of Kinston, NC. Ruth (Clarence) of Richmond, VA, Maime of Woodbridge, VA, Helen of Blackstone, VA, Mary (Bashu) of Plainfield, NJ, and baby sister, Felita(James) of Richmond, VA; one surviving brother, Jerry(Cheryl) of Morristown, NJ; five brothers were predeceased, James, John Marshall (Chief), Ted(Puddin), Herman and Earl; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of devoted nephews and nieces whose lives he had great influence.

Bubba's subtle, steady and solid demeanor will be truly missed. He has set a standard that will be cherished and live on in the hearts of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Big Bethel Baptist Church, 11010 MD Ragsdale St., McKenney, VA, with the pastor, Rev Alexander Williams, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in McKenney. The body can be viewed all day on Thursday at the McKenney Chapel and also at the church one hour prior to the funeral. Funeral services entrusted to the McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd, McKenney, VA. 804-478-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from May 8 to May 9, 2019