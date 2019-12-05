Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
2901 Norfolk Street
Hopewell, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
1937 - 2019
ERNEST SYLVESTER TERRETTA Obituary
Ernest Sylvester Terretta of Hopewell passed away unexpectedly December 3, 2019, of a heart attack. On February 18, 1937 he was born to his late parents, Alexander and Jessie Terretta. Ernest founded Southern Auto Sales in 1961 and continued to be active in the business.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Beverly Winfield Terretta and their daughter, Sonya Terretta Jackson and her fiancé, Steve Feder; son, Darryl Terretta and wife Melanie are parents of granddaughter, Alexis Terretta; brother, Clayton also survives.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to his alma mater, Hargrave Military Academy, Office of Development, 200 Military Drive Chatham, VA 24531 or Wesley United Methodist Church, 2901 Norfolk Street, Hopewell, VA 23860 or to your local SPCA. J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell is handling services.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
