Mr. Ervin Thomas Rose, affectionately known as "Pookie" made his transition on Monday, December 2, 2019. Ervin was born in Sussex County (Yale), VA, on September 16, 1959, to Hester Rose and Salas Hamlin. Ervin was educated in the Sussex County Public School. He served in the United States Army. Ervin worked numerous jobs to include: Virginia Abrasives and Hampton Inn. He loved his family and being with friends, laughing, joking, talking and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Salas Hamlin; and his grandparents, Ollie Rose and Augusta Rose.
Ervin leaves to cherish his loving memory: his mother, Hester Rose; two children, Ervin T. Rose, Jr. and Rachel Lynn Moshar; step daughter, Michelle L. Rose Smith; seven grandchildren, Destiny, Ervin III, Love, Hanif, Aaryiah, Taheim, and Nessiah; step grandchildren, Corey, Marshall, Bobby Marcus and Layonie; two sisters, Sylvia Rose of Yale, VA, and Vanessa Easley of Bronx, NY; four brothers, Joseph Leon Rose (Kathleen) of Prince George, VA, Carlos Rose of Yale, VA; Talisman Rose of Yale, VA, and Kelvin Hamlin (Hope) of Louisville, KY; aunts, Mamie Rose of Yale, VA and Maggie Rose of Jarratt, VA; uncle, Calvin Hamlin (Pecolar Marie) of Bronx, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, District Elder Edward C. Rose, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Rose Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019