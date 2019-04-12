Home

Peace Bland Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
(804) 834-2219
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Peace Bland Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
Wake
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peace Bland Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
Dendron, VA
ESSIE MAE STRINGFIELD ELLIS

ESSIE MAE STRINGFIELD ELLIS Obituary
God in his Infinite wisdom called Essie "Nanny" Mae Stringfield Ellis home on April 5, 2019. Public view will be 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, and wake 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA. Funeral service for Ms. Ellis will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 6512 Carsley Road, Dendron, VA, Rev. George Ellis, Pastor, and Rev. Willie Dixon, eulogist.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave, Waverly, VA, James I Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 12, 2019
