Ms. Estelle Edmonds of 845 Rome Street, Petersburg, VA, affectionately known as "Boo", entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Estelle was born to the late Milton Edmonds and Hazelean Walker on September 13, 1943.
Estelle was a native of Petersburg, VA and attended Peabody High School. She served in the hospitality industry at Virginia State University and Central State Hospital in Petersburg, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, LaVerne Edmonds; and brother Leroy "Bro" Edmonds.
Left to cherish her memories are: her sisters, Delores Johnson (Malcolm) and Sharon Walker of Petersburg, VA, Cassandra Walker of Chesterfield, VA, and Elaine Brown (Mitch) of Manassas, VA; her brothers, Sherman Edmonds (Juanita) of Chesterfield, VA, Larry Edmonds (Gwen) of Petersburg, VA, and Ronnie Edmonds of Euclid, OH; her devoted daughters, Cynthia Edmonds "Cymp", Darlene Edmonds, Pamela Edmonds, Diane Edmonds-Vaughn (Andre), and Alesia Edmonds all of Petersburg, VA; her sons, Milton Edmonds of Dinwiddie, VA, Timothy Edmonds of Petersburg, VA, and Marvin Edmonds of North Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing for Ms. Estelle Edmonds will be on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 9:00am – 4:00pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment and at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church Of God In Christ 233 Halifax St. Petersburg Virginia from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.
Services for Ms. Estelle Edmonds will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park 7324 Church Rd. Petersburg Virginia. Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Pastor, Eulogist, Officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence of her daughter Darlene Edmonds 351 Poplar St. Petersburg Virginia on the day of the service at 11:45am.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director. (804) 732-5959.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020