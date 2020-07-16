Mrs. Estelle "Honey" Jones-Prosise, of 15711 South Crater Road, Prince George, Virginia, gained her wings on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She graduated from Sussex Central High School class of 1975. She was employed by Petersburg Public Schools serving children all over the city as a cafeteria worker.
She was born March 25, 1956 to the late Pearl Jones-Culver and was raised by the late Millard and Estelle Rose of Yale, Virginia.
Estelle was preceded in death by her siblings, Robin Jones and Calvin Jones; devoted uncle, Larry Rose, Sr.; devoted aunt, Evelyn Cary; nephew, Jeremiah Jones; her father and mother-in-law, George and Mary Prosise and beautiful granddaughter, Tiarra Millner.
"Honey" or" BoozyGal", as she was so affectionately known, loved to have a good time. If you knew her, you knew that she was the life of the party. She could sing like a songbird and could dance like Michael Jackson. She was a strong, determined woman, but first of all, an excellent mother.
Estelle loved to sow and design her own fashion. Honey was a trendsetter and leader in this universe and place in time. She took a "no-nonsense" approach to life and friends ... "IF YOU UNDERSTOOD HER YOU COULD LOVE HER WAYS" CAUSE SHE HAD YOUR BACK REGARDLESS" …" YO!!!!"
She leaves to cherish her husband and partner of 39 years George Prosise whom she loved dearly. They were peas in a pod, birds of a feather, when you see them best believe they flocked together. They had an unbreakable bond, a kind of love that no ordinary person could understand. She also leaves to cherish her memories a son, Lord Al Hafeez Shabazz (Koshema) of Hopewell, Virginia; a daughter, Sandriel King (Lamar) of Varina, Virginia; one bonus daughter, Le'Keisha Hite; one devoted and cherished sister who was more of a mother figure, Gloria Anderson (CB); five grandchildren, Savion Hunley-Shabazz, Ayanna Worthy, Jaylen Shabazz, Khalil King, Kamari King and Kamryn King; two sisters-in-law, Mary Hill (Melburn) and Faye Winfield (Joe); six brothers-in law, Clarence Prosise (Patricia), John Prosise (Joyce), Frank Prosise (Patricia), Roger Prosise (Lisa) and Calvin Prosise (Shanita); devoted uncle, Stanley Rose of Petersburg, Virginia; a host of nieces and nephews, a devoted niece, Latoya Jones; her entire extended Prosise and Philips family, a multitude of cousins, her dearest friends and comrades, Nanette and Sherman Hudson, Cynthia Taylor, Marietta Brown and too many more to name and many friends.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.