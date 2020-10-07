And I heard a voice from heaven saying, "Write this down: blessed are those who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, they are blessed indeed, for they will rest from their hard work: for their deeds follow them!" Revelation 14:13
Mrs. Esther Bell Southerland Woodton was born on June 5, 1933 to the late Jim and Katie Southerland in Henderson, North Carolina and was called to eternal rest Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Petersburg, Virginia.
Esther accepted Jesus at an early age, where she joined Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia. For many years she worked at Bowls (Heilig Meyers) Furniture Company. Esther in 1968, met the love of her life and was married to the late Thomas E. Woodton III for 32 years.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Luzell Young Wilson, Catherine Southerland Robinson, and Bettie Mae Solomon Carter.
Esther was a quiet spirit filled woman who loved the Lord. The Lord was her shepherd. Throughout her many years of illness, she never complained. She leaned and depended on God. Her trust was in her God. She had a faith that was steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in God's love and mercy. Her greatest joy before her decline in health was praising God, cooking, gardening, being with her family and friends, shopping, singing, sewing, listening to all types of music (especially her favorite artist PRINCE), watching television (especially some good old westerns) and always having a sense of humor and joy for life. Esther's strength will long be remembered and valued because even when her health failed her, she would say, "I can do it myself."
Esther leaves to cherish her precious memories: her devoted sister, Katie Fogg of Henderson, NC; five devoted children, Carolyn Richburg of Manhasset, NY, Jasper Southerland of Warrenton, NC, James Southerland, Sr. (Teresa) of Henderson, NC, Brenda Spratley of Petersburg, VA, and Tyrone Southerland of Petersburg, VA; eight grandchildren, Siilleya Spratley Johnson, Saamori Spratley and Saajaimori Spratley all devoted of Petersburg, VA, David Michael Southerland of Durham, NC, Katina Southerland of North Carolina, Travis Southerland of South Carolina, Tracey Johnson of North Carolina, and James Southerland, Jr. of Henderson, NC; nine great grandchildren, one devoted Jaydon Johnson of Petersburg, VA; two great-great grandchildren; four devoted nieces, Ann Wilson, Janice Ellison, Wanda Burwell and Gloria Fogg Obery all of North Carolina; two devoted friends, Annie Ellis of Petersburg, VA, and Geraldine Brown of Prince George, VA; a devoted nurse, Carrie Haskins; the medical team of Crater Hospice; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear and devoted friends of which are simply too many to name.
The services for Mrs. Woodton will be private.
