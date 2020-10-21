Esther Marie Dabney, 71, of Yale, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Born August 5, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Wayner, and was also preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Dunlap. A devoted Christian and follower of Jesus Christ, Esther was a lifetime member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She cherished her role as a mother and absolutely adored her favorite grandson, Nathan.
Esther is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Norman Morriss Dabney; two children, Dalanya Smith and husband, J.T., Norman Morriss Dabney, Jr.; grandson, Nathan Smith; two brothers, Joe Wayner and wife, Carol, David Wayner and wife, Mary Carol; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Blandford Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 103 S. Adams Street, Petersburg, VA 23803. The use of facemasks and social distancing will be followed in accordance with state mandates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.