Mrs. Ethel Mae Blizzard of Spring Grove, VA, departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was born April 20, 1938 to Knox Walker and Nancy G. Gholston-Baker and raised by Nancy and Ralph Baker in Surry County. She attended the Surry County School System and as an adult she was employed by the John Randolph Nursing Home in Hopewell, VA, until her retirement.
At an early age, she became a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church serving on the Senior Choir and the Usher Board. She attended services faithfully until she was unable to attend. Her strong faith in God and the power of prayer never wavered during her lifetime. Growing up in her home, one would wake up in the middle of the night to her praying, and calling on the name of Jesus, for whatever the need was at that particular time, we knew that God would supply.
Ethel was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Percell Blizzard, Sr.; one son, Percell Blizzard, Jr.; two grandchildren, Samuel Blizzard, Jr. and Charles "Corey" Pettaway; and her parents.
Ethel leaves to cherish her memories: eight children, Charles of Hopewell, Calvin of Berlin German, Samuel Jr. (Tracy) of Claremont, Clinton (Elisha) of Surry, Nancy (Phillip), Alvin, Janice and Brenda all of Spring Grove; adopted daughter and son, Paula and Rodnell Blount; thirty-three grandchildren and forty-four great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, James Gholston of Hopewell, and Alphonso Baker (Gladys) of Spring Grove; two aunts, Rebecca Shaw and Ethel Shaw (Thurman); four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law; special cousins, Leonard Walker, Vernell Jones, Sr. and Bernice Reaves: a host of nieces and nephews (including the Charles City Crew), cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 19106 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., eulogist.
The wake will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the church.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.