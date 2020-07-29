1/1
ETHEL MAE BLIZZARD
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Ethel Mae Blizzard of Spring Grove, VA, departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was born April 20, 1938 to Knox Walker and Nancy G. Gholston-Baker and raised by Nancy and Ralph Baker in Surry County. She attended the Surry County School System and as an adult she was employed by the John Randolph Nursing Home in Hopewell, VA, until her retirement.

At an early age, she became a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church serving on the Senior Choir and the Usher Board. She attended services faithfully until she was unable to attend. Her strong faith in God and the power of prayer never wavered during her lifetime. Growing up in her home, one would wake up in the middle of the night to her praying, and calling on the name of Jesus, for whatever the need was at that particular time, we knew that God would supply.

Ethel was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Percell Blizzard, Sr.; one son, Percell Blizzard, Jr.; two grandchildren, Samuel Blizzard, Jr. and Charles "Corey" Pettaway; and her parents.

Ethel leaves to cherish her memories: eight children, Charles of Hopewell, Calvin of Berlin German, Samuel Jr. (Tracy) of Claremont, Clinton (Elisha) of Surry, Nancy (Phillip), Alvin, Janice and Brenda all of Spring Grove; adopted daughter and son, Paula and Rodnell Blount; thirty-three grandchildren and forty-four great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, James Gholston of Hopewell, and Alphonso Baker (Gladys) of Spring Grove; two aunts, Rebecca Shaw and Ethel Shaw (Thurman); four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law; special cousins, Leonard Walker, Vernell Jones, Sr. and Bernice Reaves: a host of nieces and nephews (including the Charles City Crew), cousins, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 19106 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., eulogist.

The wake will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the church.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Wake
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Benita Reaves
Family
July 27, 2020
To: Jermaine Blizzard

I was sorry to hear about the passing of your grandma. May God Bless and be with you all during your hour of bereavement. You have my condolences and heartfelt sympathy.
Jacquie Stokes
Friend
July 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Ethel was our mother first cousin (Florence Roach). Mamma talked about her often and call when ever she could before she got sick. Our condolence to each and everyone of you and may God continue to bless you.
Diane Coleman
Family
July 26, 2020
I worked with Ethel for many years at JRMC in Food Service. I was the secretary of the department and enjoyed working with her. She was one of the most beautiful and pleasant individual that I ever worked with. I pray she is at peace.
Marie Ellison
Coworker
