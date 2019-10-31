|
|
ETHEL M. GLENN
Mrs. Ethel Mae Glenn, 94, of 753 Kirkham Street, Petersburg, VA, entered eternal peace on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Glenn was born in Richmond, VA, and was the daughter of the late Lula J. Briggs and John Willie Johnson. Mrs. Glenn was a former member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church.
Mrs. Glenn was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed help, especially her family. She was known for her stylish dressing. She was a very meticulous homemaker, whom loved to decorate, cook and care for her family, friends and even strangers. She loved shopping and going to the beauty salon.
Mrs. Glenn was preceded in death by her devoted husband, James A. Glenn, Sr.; son, James A. Glenn, Jr. (Bertha); three sisters, Vernell Williams (John), Catherine Lorton and Shirley Smith (Roy); six brothers, James Johnson, Harold and Bernard Jackson (Linda), Roy, David, and Andrew Biggs.
Mrs. Glenn leaves to cherish her precious loving memories to four daughters, Jessie House, Shirley Robinson, Linda Alexander (Garnette) and Mary Glenn, all of Petersburg, VA; one son, Kenneth Glenn (Linda) of Las Vegas, NV; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one brother, William Jackson (Mary) of Petersburg, VA; sisters-in-law, Kim Briggs of New Jersey, and Amanda Briggs of Petersburg, VA; brother-in-law, James Lofton, Jr. of South Chesterfield, VA; devoted nephew, Raymond Smith; two devoted nieces, Janet Wilkerson and Ethel Finney; devoted neighbor, Betty Hobbs; devoted friend, Margaret Lewis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thanks to TLC Home Health Care.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019