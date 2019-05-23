On March 7, 1930, a baby girl was born to Harvey Parham and Vernell Givens Parham. Their fourth child. They named her Ethel Ophelia Parham.



At an early age, she confessed Christ and joined First Baptist Church, Jarratt, VA. Moving to Evanston, IL, she joined Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, where she continued to grow in the Lord. Her life took her from the farmlands of Stony Creek, VA, to Evanston, IL, and in 1998 returned to Stony Creek, VA. During her career she worked as a nurse aid and years of service with the federal government, including a time as a White House consultant in Washington, DC.



She married Zeltee Edwards II (preceded in death), and of that marriage, three children were born: Zeltee Jr. (Phyllis), Eric Kendal (Shirley) and Lisa Marie (Ernest). Of those children were born seven grandchildren: Kimberly Lee (preceded in death), Camille Rene, Zeltee IV, Amber Nicole, Mya Antoinette (David), Johnny Robert, LaRie Dine' (Phillip) and Reginald Lamon (Sarah). Of those grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren were born, and of those, two great-great-grandchildren. Two lifelong daughters–in–law, Edwina and Martha, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She had eighteen siblings, preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy and Juanita; seven brothers Stillman, Charlie, Harvey Jr., Levi, Clifton, John and Jeffery.



She is survived by five sisters, Marie, Vernell, Evelyn, Estherlean, Mary (Gerald); five brothers, Gerald, Wayne, Jill (Tom), William, Wendell; and a sister-in-law, Ethel Parham.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Jarratt, with the pastor, Rev. George R. Mayes, officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.