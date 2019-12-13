|
On Sunday morning, December 8, 2019, Mrs. Ethel Virginia Evans entered into eternal rest at Chippenham Hospital, located in Richmond, Virginia. She was born on December 21, 1935, to the late Spencer and Ethel Jones. Ethel was the oldest of six children. She was preceded in death by her twins, Danny Alfred and Denise Alfredia, and Kelvin Nathaniel Evans; three brothers, James E. Jones, Richard A. Jones, and Spencer Jones.
Ethel married James Milton Evans, Sr., and from that union, they had 11 children. Three children Heaven bound and eight surviving, Fran Evans (David) Jones, James (Patricia) Evans, Jr., Paula Jones, Pamela Evans, Lynn Evans, Sandra (Jeffrey) Trueheart, Marlo (Tommy) Pleasant, and Carroll A. Evans; one sister, Marian E. Swan; and one brother, Walter Jones.
Ethel attended Chesterfield County Schools in Virginia. Upon graduating from high school, she met her true love, James Milton Evans, Sr., and they shared 64 years together.
Ethel was employed by Chesterfield County for 27 years, from where she retired. Her love for Chesterfield brought her back to work part time for five more years.
At an early age, Ethel joined Bethesda Baptist. Upon moving to Hopewell, Virginia, she joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Although she faced many challenges, she always relied on her faith in God to sustain her during times of trials.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, James Milton Evans, Sr., Fran Evans-Jones (David), James (Patricia) Evans, Jr., Paula Jones, Pamela Evans, Lynne Evans, Sandra (Jeffrey) Trueheart, Marlo (Tommy) Pleasant, and Carroll Evans; one sister, Marian E. Swan; one brother, Walter L. Jones ( Marita "Josie"); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends; and her devoted cat, "Tom."
Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bethesda Baptist Church, 15800 Woods Edge Rd., Colonial Heights, VA, 23834, pastor, Rev. Juanita A. W. Harrison, and Rev. Robert Barnes, eulogizing. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, Va.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803 (804) 732-7841. Condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 13, 2019