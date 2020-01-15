|
|
Our beloved fiancé, father, brother, uncle, and friend, Eugene Clayton Jones of 5200 Heritage Road, North Prince George, VA, received his wings on Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1966, to the late Rev. Andrew and Lorraine Jones. He was preceded in death by one sister, Lillian Graves, and aunts and uncles. He was baptized at an early age at Lebanon Baptist Church, Disputanta, VA, and graduated from Prince George High School. He worked at Commonwealth Industrial, until his health declined.
Left to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted companion, Denise Price; one daughter, Clateria Jones; one he raised as a daughter, Laketa Estrich; two grandchildren, Josiah Estrich and Cordell James, Jr. of Hopewell, VA; four sisters, Susan Newby of Waverly, VA, Shirley Allen (John), Mary Jones, and Faye Moore; one brother, Andrew Jones (Diane), all of Hopewell, VA; one brother-in-law, Robert Graves of Petersburg, VA; one uncle; three aunts, Pleasant and Catherine Epps of Petersburg, VA, Shirley Whitting of Disputanta, VA, and Josephine Epps of Prince George, VA; a host of nieces and nephews; one goddaughter, Bre'Shawna Gibson of Elizabeth Town, KY; two godsisters, Josphine White and Elizabeth Raines; and devoted friends, Herbert Allen, John Jones, Carol Tyler, and James Holloway.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Lebanon Baptist Church, 13800 Lebanon Rd., Disputanta, Virginia. Rev. Dr. James L. Barnes, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at the Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA (804) 732-7841. Online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 15, 2020