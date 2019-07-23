Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
EUNICE JONES
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
EUNICE A. JONES

EUNICE A. JONES Obituary
Mrs. Eunice Abraham Jones, affectionately known as "Popsicle," of 135 W. Old St. Apt. 208-B, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.

She was a native of Petersburg, and the daughter of the late Josephine Abraham. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Her favorite pastimes included cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Along with her mother, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Jones. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Louis Abraham Sr. and a sister-in-law, Barbara Abraham.

Eunice's memories live on through her devoted sons, Kevin Abraham and Wesley Abraham; two granddaughters, Wanekwo Cole and Lataesia Cole; nieces and nephews, Deborah Abraham, Daphane Abraham Fobbs, Louis Abraham Jr. (Twanda), John Abraham Jr., Ricky Abraham (Lakeisha), Michael Strother, James Strother (Denise), Elvin Ingram, Shavon Humphrey, Michelle Sandozz (Lester), April Rives and Michael C. Abraham; two sisters-in-law, devoted Margie Wilson and Janet Abraham; devoted friend, Marvin Williams; friends, the Spain family and the 5th Ward community; caregiver, Latoya Cole; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will assemble 12:00 noon the day of the service at 20606 Willowdale Dr., S. Chesterfield, VA, and may be contacted by calling 804-919-4297.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911. Watch the funeral service live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 23 to July 24, 2019
