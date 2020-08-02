1/1
EUNICE M. NEWSOME
1946 - 2020
Mrs. Eunice Mae Newsome of 18215 Loving Union Road, Disputanta, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Colonial Heights Health Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danville L. Newsome; father, Edward F. Walker; mother, Ada W. Newsome, and a sister, Evelyn V. Walker.

Eunice leaves to treasure her memories: five children, Calvin R. Newsome (Wanda), Annette Newsome-Ampy (Thomas), Brenda Wiggins, Ronald Newsome of Clarksville, TN, and Wanda McLaurin (Walter); step children, Richard Williams and Carrie B. Moore of Eastern, PA; sixteen grandchildren, seven devoted, Faith and Serenity McLaurin, Thomas N. and Taleah Ampy, Tamika, Terrance and Brandon Wiggins; several great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Belle Harrell of Petersburg VA; two aunts, Gladys Lawler of Petersburg, VA, and Gracie Edwards; one uncle, Herbert Starks; a host of cousins and friends, including longtime friend, Ms. Ethel M. Bellamy.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Walter B. McLaurin III, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

The family will assemble at 12:30 P.M. at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
August 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Newsome family. You all are definitely in my thoughts and prayers at this time. I will always remember your mother's smile and gentle spirit.
Vickie Bonner Garnett
Friend
August 1, 2020
Annette, wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Hattie Bonner
July 31, 2020
Calvin, I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother. Sending my deepest condolences to you and your family. I know the pain, hurt, and feeling to lose a beloved Mother. Always cherish those fond memories of your Mom forever in your heart. I'm keeping you and your family in prayers. Love you❤❤ Your buddy, Peewee
Delano Bland
Friend
