Mrs. Eunice Mae Newsome of 18215 Loving Union Road, Disputanta, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Colonial Heights Health Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danville L. Newsome; father, Edward F. Walker; mother, Ada W. Newsome, and a sister, Evelyn V. Walker.
Eunice leaves to treasure her memories: five children, Calvin R. Newsome (Wanda), Annette Newsome-Ampy (Thomas), Brenda Wiggins, Ronald Newsome of Clarksville, TN, and Wanda McLaurin (Walter); step children, Richard Williams and Carrie B. Moore of Eastern, PA; sixteen grandchildren, seven devoted, Faith and Serenity McLaurin, Thomas N. and Taleah Ampy, Tamika, Terrance and Brandon Wiggins; several great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Belle Harrell of Petersburg VA; two aunts, Gladys Lawler of Petersburg, VA, and Gracie Edwards; one uncle, Herbert Starks; a host of cousins and friends, including longtime friend, Ms. Ethel M. Bellamy.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Walter B. McLaurin III, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
The family will assemble at 12:30 P.M. at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.