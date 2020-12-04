1/1
EVA CLARK
On Sunday morning, November 30, 2020, God sent his angels to receive his angel, Mrs. Eva Clark. She was a woman of class. She was a native of Chesterfield County, VA, born to the late Willie and Estell Dodson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Clark; five sisters and six brothers.

Eva Clark was employed at Virginia State University for over 30 plus years, retiring in 1991. While employed at Virginia State University she received numerous certificates showing their appreciation for her. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Chesterfield, VA, where she served the "Good Lord."

Eva leaves to cherish her memories: a devoted niece, Cynthia Winfield-Holmes (Billy) of Linden, NJ, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Eva also leaves to cherish her Laurel Road family.

Eva will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Thomas Family Cemetery, Chesterfield, VA

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.

Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Thomas Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt. We will love you and miss you always.

Paula Dodson-Butler
Family
December 2, 2020
Jajuan McDaniel
Family
December 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
India Dodson-Rives
Family
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Desedra, Kayla, Jalen, Jasmine, Aaron
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
Rest in Peace!
Shirley Williams Dexter
Acquaintance
