Reverend Evangline D. Wright, affectionately known as "Van", a devoted mother, servant of God, and retired school teacher passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of October 10, 2020. She was 67 at the time of her passing.
Van was the daughter of the late Howard and Armecia Davis. She grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia, alongside her sister Louise. As a young scholar, Evangline was able to graduate a year early from Crestwood High School in 1970. That same year she enrolled at Virginia State College (University) to pursue her Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education and was conferred her degree with honors in 1974. After college, Van remained in Petersburg and began her teaching career in Prince George's County. She loved being an educator of middle and high school students. Each day for her was a day of excitement, no matter how difficult the students. She was well-known for giving free haircuts, allowing home visits, and frequently participating in the Special Olympics. She received several awards and accolades throughout her career as an educator in Prince George's County School System.
Van and Joe were college sweethearts and on March 26, 1976, they were married and soon after they started a family. Together they made the decision to adopt two sisters, Tracey and Shiquita in 1979. In 1981, Joey was born. Preceding his death, they shared a loving marriage for 11 years.
Following her stroke in 2007, she retired from education after 33 years. Van enjoyed her retirement earning a Master of Divinity degree from Seraphim Ministries International Bible College and serving as Treasurer with Waves of Healing Waters Ministry. She was also a dedicated member of Word of Faith Worship Center where she served as an Associate Minister.
Van was preceded in death by not only her husband, Joseph, but also two brothers, James and Bunny, and two sisters, Margie Lee and Linell.
She is survived by her three loving children, Tracey Wright of Petersburg, Virginia, Shiquita Walker (Kenneth) of Waldorf, Maryland, and Joseph Wright (Aliah) of Baltimore, Maryland; three grandchildren, Kenny, Khloe and Alayah; a devoted sister, Louise McLaughlin of Chesapeake, Virginia; and many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
