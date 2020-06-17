Mrs. Evelyn Cooper Washington was born in Petersburg, VA, in 1929 and transitioned to be with Lord on June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles V. Washington, Sr. and one son, William C. Washington.
Mrs. Washington is survived by her son, Charles V. Washington, Jr. (Chuanpis); (grandson, Anthony Washington (Katie) and daughter, Ella and granddaughters, Marleenee Washington and Loran Jasmin); daughter, Pamela Hinson (grandson, Jamaal Hinson, granddaughters. Ashley Hinson and great granddaughters, Zaniyah Hinson and Zvaria Johnson); and other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Evelyn Washington graduated from Peabody High School. She was a graduate of the second Licensed Practical Nurse Class at Petersburg General Hospital. She enjoyed attending church services at Greater Faith A.M.E. Zion Church of Petersburg, Virginia.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 17, 2020.