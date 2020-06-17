EVELYN COOPER WASHINGTON
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Evelyn Cooper Washington was born in Petersburg, VA, in 1929 and transitioned to be with Lord on June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles V. Washington, Sr. and one son, William C. Washington.

Mrs. Washington is survived by her son, Charles V. Washington, Jr. (Chuanpis); (grandson, Anthony Washington (Katie) and daughter, Ella and granddaughters, Marleenee Washington and Loran Jasmin); daughter, Pamela Hinson (grandson, Jamaal Hinson, granddaughters. Ashley Hinson and great granddaughters, Zaniyah Hinson and Zvaria Johnson); and other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Evelyn Washington graduated from Peabody High School. She was a graduate of the second Licensed Practical Nurse Class at Petersburg General Hospital. She enjoyed attending church services at Greater Faith A.M.E. Zion Church of Petersburg, Virginia.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Service
02:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 16, 2020
Prayers for your family's strength and comfort during this difficult time. Your mom was a sweetheart and a good friend to our mom.
Audrey Bush DuBose
Friend
June 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jean Stretcher
Friend
June 16, 2020
Mrs Washington was a quiet humble lady who was love by all
Nancy Gholson
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved