Evelyn Fleming Crowder Peebles, 89 of Midlothian, widow of Walworth L. Peebles Jr., died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John F. and Ellie F. Crowder. She was preceded in death by her loving son Walworth Bradbury Peebles.
She is survived by her son David Peebles (Sabrina) of Chesterfield, Va., daughter in love Katheryn Peebles of Chester, Va; grandchildren Erin Woodby (Jason) of Enon, Va., Rebecca Peebles (Christian) of Denver, Co., Bradley Peebles (Kristen) of Smyrna, Ga., Jason Peebles of Duarte, Ca., Christopher Peebles (Sydnie) of Edmond, Ok., and 4 great-grandchildren, Finnley, Ollie, Oakley, and Sylvie Peebles. She is also survived by her sister Virginia Williams (Arthur) of Chesterfield and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at Second Presbyterian Church of Petersburg where Mrs. Peebles served as an Elder. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 19 to May 20, 2020