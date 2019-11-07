|
|
Mrs. Evelyn Hicks Maxine Coleman, 74, of 2569 Century Dr., Petersburg, VA., departed this life Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond, VA. She was born October 12, 1946, to the late Oliver and Pearl Hicks of Wilson, VA. She was married for 36 cherished years to Moses McKinley Coleman.
Evelyn was a Jehovah's Witnesses close to 50 years. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend – who was always welcoming and full of joy. She also had an infectious smile and laugh, which brighten up any room.
She was professionally renown and celebrated for her work in culinary; and during her exceptionally vibrant life, Evelyn enjoyed: studying the bible, sharing her faith, family gatherings, traveling; sewing, baking, dancing, gardening, and fishing.
Evelyn Maxine Coleman was an honorable, kindhearted woman - belonging to a legacy of beautiful, resilient "Hicks' women"- who shared the values of hard work, dedication, and leading with gracefulness.
Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her beloved daughters, Melinda Hicks, Donna M. Jones, Yolanda L. Peters; her brother, Willie "Jack" Hicks; sisters, Bernice F. Banks, Dorothy M. Banks, and Minnie A. Hicks.
Evelyn leaves a gratitude of fond memories to her husband, Moses Coleman; three children, Jesse A. Miles (Donna L.) of Wilmington, NC, Cassandra A. Miles and Serena M. Miles of Petersburg, VA; an adored sister, Rosemary Jenkins (Craig) of Chesterfield; her attentive nieces, Linda Banks Jones and Regina V. Hicks; and her dedicated stepson, Juan Coleman.
She also leaves behind a generation of wonderful grandchildren - Danielle and Ashly Miles; Kenisha and Erica Willis; Shantale Jackson and Joshua Peters; Dominic Mason, Kenton and Quinton Dabney; and Jamar Miles; - eleven great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; ten stepchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, 575 Old Wagner Road, Petersburg, VA, Brother Shields, officiating. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019