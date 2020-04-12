|
|
"Well done My good and faithful servant. Enter into the Masters rest." Matt. 25:21
Evelyn Louise Parker-Slade answered the sweet whisper of The Lord Jesus Christ and departed this life on Thursday April 9th, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her in memory, her loving husband, James A. Slade, 3 adoring children, Samuel R. Parker II, (Her favorite and only son) Michelle Bryant And Carlisa Ellis, (her 2 loving daughters) and 4 Grandchildren, Eric Hines Sr., Terrance "Chris" Bryant II, Crystal Hines, and Clifton (CJ) Johnson III and 2 Great-grandchildren, Eric (Ej) Hines Jr , Emani Hines, 3 sisters, 1 brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Evelyn was born on December 12, 1946. The 2nd of 8 Children to Purnell W. Charity Sr. and Annie Louise Charity. She graduated from Sussex Central High School and later went on to Louise Obici school of Nursing.
Our beloved Mother Evelyn was the life of the party wherever she went and prided herself on being present at all family functions. Her joy in life came from The Lord and being with the ones she loved having "Good clean fun."
Expressions of sympathy and flowers may be extended at www.cookeovertonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020