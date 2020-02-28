|
|
Mrs. Evelyn Louise Taylor, 86, 10914 Lawyers Road, Prince George, departed this life to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 10300 Lawyers Road, Prince George, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 28, 2020