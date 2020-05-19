Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN SNOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN L.C. SNOWDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN L.C. SNOWDEN Obituary
Evelyn Laverne Croft Snowden "Nana", passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 16, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Snowden Koogler (Jay Marks); granddaughter, Brandi Snowden Madison (Brian Madison); grandson, Christopher Travis Koogler (Jessica Koogler); great grandchildren, Brandon Kyle and Lindsay Brianne Madison; sister-in-law, Arlene Wyatt; and beloved cousins, Elaine Schools and Eliza Myrick. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James Edward Snowden "Jim"; her son, Edward Allen Snowden; and close friend, Jerry Critcher.

She attended Chester Baptist Church and was an Order of the Eastern Star Chester Chapter member. She was also a member of the Crater Antique car club. Anyone who knew Laverne knows that she mostly loved time with her family and friends, she loved the beach and time at Nags Head. She also loved doing her crossword puzzles every day and she loved her frogs around the garden. We will miss her Hallmark cards for every occasion with special words underlined and meaningful words added. A beautiful lady full of Grace, Kindness, and Generosity!

A private funeral service will be held at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A private interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. Condolences may registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -