Evelyn Laverne Croft Snowden "Nana", passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 16, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Snowden Koogler (Jay Marks); granddaughter, Brandi Snowden Madison (Brian Madison); grandson, Christopher Travis Koogler (Jessica Koogler); great grandchildren, Brandon Kyle and Lindsay Brianne Madison; sister-in-law, Arlene Wyatt; and beloved cousins, Elaine Schools and Eliza Myrick. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James Edward Snowden "Jim"; her son, Edward Allen Snowden; and close friend, Jerry Critcher.
She attended Chester Baptist Church and was an Order of the Eastern Star Chester Chapter member. She was also a member of the Crater Antique car club. Anyone who knew Laverne knows that she mostly loved time with her family and friends, she loved the beach and time at Nags Head. She also loved doing her crossword puzzles every day and she loved her frogs around the garden. We will miss her Hallmark cards for every occasion with special words underlined and meaningful words added. A beautiful lady full of Grace, Kindness, and Generosity!
A private funeral service will be held at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A private interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. Condolences may registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from May 19 to May 20, 2020