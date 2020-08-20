1/1
EVELYN LENORA MILLS
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, August 13, 2020, God called home one of his angels, Ms. Evelyn Lenora Mills, affectionately known as "Lenora". She was born on April 2, 1961 to the late Charles and Evelyn Reese Mills. She was preceded in death by her son, Rodriques Demon Mills; a brother, Charles Mills; sister, Doreen Moore and a niece, Nicole Moore.

Lenora was the life of the party. She would always have you laughing until you cried. She enjoyed watching her stories and the cooking channel while eating her favorite fried chicken and drinking ginger ale.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted daughter, Takelia Mills; five loving grandchildren, VyShawn Graves, VyQuawn Graves, ZyAsia Jones, Ke'Shauni Burno and Ke'Asia Toliver; three carring and loving sisters, Nancy Gholson (James) of Petersburg, Charlotte Harper of Jacksonville, NC and Darlene Webb (Richard) of North Chesterfield; one caring and loving brother, Harvey Mills (Laurell Kay) of Petersburg; three wonderful aunts, Catherine Mills of Ashland, Dorthey Fountain of Ruther Glen, and Alice Reese of Petersburg; uncle Joseph Rees of North Dinwiddie; nieces, Katisha Reese, Bonita Reese, Katrina Holland (Isiah), Kashawnte Byers, Latonia Pleasants, Natasha McAllister (Tahashi), and Bobbi Pleasants; nephews, Harvey "Rell" Haskins, Roddell Pleasants (Regina), Lemerro Mason (Heidi) and Charles Lincoln; a host of great-great nieces, two devoted Shynita Reese and Lyndsey Warner, god daughters, Crystal Browder and Tiurice Clarke; devoted friends, Michael Wilson, Patricia Neal, Rene Gholson, and Ruth Tyler; and host of other relatives and friends too many to name.

Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
03:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 20, 2020
Love u baby girl
Jennifer Spratley
Friend
August 20, 2020
Love you Ma
Takelia Mills
Daughter
August 19, 2020
Rest In Paradise
In God Loving Arms
Debbie Jackson a.k.a. La&#8217;Rat
Friend
August 19, 2020
Praying for my family during this difficult time.Lenora was a fun and loving person and will truly be missed.I will always remember that beautiful smile and great sense of humor that filled the room whenever she was around.
Mechonda Reese
Family
August 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marie Clanton
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved