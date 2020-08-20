On Thursday, August 13, 2020, God called home one of his angels, Ms. Evelyn Lenora Mills, affectionately known as "Lenora". She was born on April 2, 1961 to the late Charles and Evelyn Reese Mills. She was preceded in death by her son, Rodriques Demon Mills; a brother, Charles Mills; sister, Doreen Moore and a niece, Nicole Moore.
Lenora was the life of the party. She would always have you laughing until you cried. She enjoyed watching her stories and the cooking channel while eating her favorite fried chicken and drinking ginger ale.
Evelyn leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted daughter, Takelia Mills; five loving grandchildren, VyShawn Graves, VyQuawn Graves, ZyAsia Jones, Ke'Shauni Burno and Ke'Asia Toliver; three carring and loving sisters, Nancy Gholson (James) of Petersburg, Charlotte Harper of Jacksonville, NC and Darlene Webb (Richard) of North Chesterfield; one caring and loving brother, Harvey Mills (Laurell Kay) of Petersburg; three wonderful aunts, Catherine Mills of Ashland, Dorthey Fountain of Ruther Glen, and Alice Reese of Petersburg; uncle Joseph Rees of North Dinwiddie; nieces, Katisha Reese, Bonita Reese, Katrina Holland (Isiah), Kashawnte Byers, Latonia Pleasants, Natasha McAllister (Tahashi), and Bobbi Pleasants; nephews, Harvey "Rell" Haskins, Roddell Pleasants (Regina), Lemerro Mason (Heidi) and Charles Lincoln; a host of great-great nieces, two devoted Shynita Reese and Lyndsey Warner, god daughters, Crystal Browder and Tiurice Clarke; devoted friends, Michael Wilson, Patricia Neal, Rene Gholson, and Ruth Tyler; and host of other relatives and friends too many to name.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
.