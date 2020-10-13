On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, our sweet beautiful aunt, Mrs. Evelyn M. Mitchell entered eternal rest and peace at the age of 95, departing this life and now living an everlasting life. Evelyn M. Mitchell was born on October 13, 1924, in Dinwiddie, Virginia to Greenhill and Emily Gholson.
She was married to Nollie L. Mitchell, whom she always spoke of as "Mitchell, my loving husband". She had one child Jeannie who died as an infant. She lived in Queens, New York for over 70 years until she moved back to Dinwiddie, Virginia to be close to her sisters and brothers and the rest of her family.
She was employed as a personal cook for over 60 years and she prided herself in being a connoisseur of good food, cooking it and enjoyed eating it. When Evelyn relocated from New York and left her church home in New York and was not driving anymore, she was a devoted follower of "Dr. Charles Stanley, In Touch Ministries". It was known that every Sunday at 10:00 am, she was not to be bothered because she was watching her church services.
She enjoyed traveling with her family, watching television, eating, cleaning, talking and telling her life stories to everyone. She loved her family and friends. She was warm and accepting of everyone and loved by everyone who got to know her. Her wonderful sense of humor was only surpassed by her generosity and hospitality.
Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her father and mother, Greenhill and Emily; her beloved husband, Mitchell; sisters, Elsie, Edith, Gladys, Vernell, Lucy (Baby), and Beatrice (Bea) and brothers, Emmett, Joseph (Joe), Lee, and James Cleveland (Boy). She is survived by her loving, caring and devoted nieces, Jeanette "Jeannie" Moore and Valerie Caperton, who saw to her daily care; sister-in-law, Joan Gholson and scores of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She lived a life of love, laughter and kindness. We thank God for the blessing of having Evelyn with us for 95 years. She was the last matriarch to the Gholson's family chain, the older generation. God's love definitely flowed through her. Her fun and loving spirit will be greatly missed by her family and by those who mourn her lost.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Minister Robin Bonner-Cox, eulogist. The interment to follow the Mt. Level Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.