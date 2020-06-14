Mrs. Evelyn M. Washington departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Petersburg Health Care Center, Petersburg, VA.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 14, 2020.