J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Blandford Cemetery
Petersburg, VA
Evelyn McFarland Hall, 86, of Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019. Her greatest desire in life was to be a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother; it showed in everything she did for her family. She was born October, 30, 1932, in Richmond, VA. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 58 years, Robert Hardy Hall, Jr. of Petersburg, VA; her father, James Ernest McFarland; her mother, Mary Katherine Blackburn; her sons, Robert W. Hall, and Mark K. Hall.
She is survived by adored daughters, Linda H Clay (Paul) of Fayetteville, WV, and Brenda G. Hall of Nags Head, North Carolina; grandchildren, Robert Hall, Christopher Clay (Stephanie), Jennifer Morris (Jason), Sarah Fulks (Jesse), Nathaniel Clay, Katherine Klonis (Nick), Rachael Clay Jones (Bryan), Julie Bartlett, Steve Iden; 16 great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Betty Lou Graves, of Colonial Heights, VA; special cousin, Paige Brockwell, of Richmond, VA; special nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
