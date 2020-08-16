Evelyn R. Collie, 85, of Chester, VA, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA and raised in Pulaski, VA, she was the daughter of the late Elmo and Ethel Taylor Rumley. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Doug Rumley and sister, Shirley Bronkowski.

Evelyn was a wonderful wife, mother and "Gran," and was loved by so many. She spent the majority of her career as co-owner of Chester Business Machines, alongside Bill, her loving husband of 69 years. She was a member of the Chester Junior Women's Club and leader of the TOPS Club of Colonial Heights, as well as a devoted longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Ever the fashionista, Evelyn loved to shop and was well-known for her sense of style. She will be missed for her generosity, quick wit, and "granny-isms" that always kept her family smiling.

She is survived by her husband, William M. Collie; daughters, Robyn George (David) and Cindi Privott (Whit); grandchildren, Burke George (Christy), Kevin George (Chris), Maggie George, Bruce Privott (Rose), Carly Harold (Zane) and Tyler Privott; great-grandchildren Grant and Audrey George and Savannah Privott; and sisters Shelby Coffey and Jo Browning.

A private family ceremony will be held at Grace Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks consideration of a donation in Evelyn's name to Grace Lutheran Church.

