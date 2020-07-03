Evelyn Yvonne Warren, 77, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, June 28, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Clifford Weaver and Bertha J. (Mann) Weaver Harvey; brother, James Roy Weaver; sister, Bertie Elizabeth Littlejohn; and grandson, A.J. Sculthorpe.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David L. Warren, Sr.; and children, David L. Warren, Jr. and Terri, Melinda L. Scott and Wayne, Kelly Y. Sculthorpe and Bryan Ohmer, and Jerry F. Warren and Mary Ginny; grandchildren, Jonathan Cox, April King, Jessica Scott, Emily Goldsmith, Christian Wagner, Austin Warren, Jenifer Sculthorpe, Abby, Ella, and Cash Warren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, 'Sonny' Francis C. Weaver and Jean; sisters, Phyllis T. Reish, Linda W. Hoover and James; Sisters-inlaws, Carol Weaver, Sandra Sacra Hughes, Carol Warren Perrault; and special cousin, Katheleen Weaver Volk; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and loving friends.



Evelyn grew up in Hopewell, Va., graduating from Hopewell High School in the Class of 1961. Upon graduation, Evelyn went to work as a secretary for the Hopewell School Board for a few years. As a housewife, Evelyn was a very dedicated mother in raising her four children and was an active presence in their lives. She was an excellent cook using many fresh items from the garden that she and David tended for years. She excelled at different types of needlecraft, producing beautifully smocked dresses, needlepoint and crewel pictures. Evelyn was a loving child care provider for several families who came to love her dearly. After her children were grown, she went to work for Henry Family Dentistry, as Office Manager, handling billing and insurance for 15 years before retiring in 2010. David and Evelyn owned a nice house in Claremont, near Sunken Meadow, and it was here that they both found the quiet, peaceful life that so fit their later years. She was a collector of lovely cream pitchers and at one time grew beautiful African violets of many colors and combinations. Evelyn was a faithful member of Claremont Baptist Church and served in many capacities there. She was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many in both the Hopewell and Claremont communities.



The family is being serviced by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7th, with a visitation from 1-2 pm and the funeral service at 2pm at the J.T. Morris Hopewell Chapel. Attendees are being asked to wear face coverings.

