Everett Nelson Wall, 77, of N. Dinwiddie, VA passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elma Brockwell Wall; and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Carwile and Barbara Poole; and two brothers, Richard and Bubba Wall. Mr. Wall was retired from Honeywell after 40 plus years of dedicated service. He was the leader of the Antiques Band and music was the love of his life. He shared a great bond and love for his nephew, Kadence Wall. Everett is survived by his sister, Helen Wall; three nieces, JoAnn Hayes, Tammy Hawkins (David) and Sharon Poole; a nephew, Jamie Wall (Jenny); sister-in-law, Diane Wall; a special friend, Shirley Jackson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
in memory of Everett Wall. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com