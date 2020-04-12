|
Mr. Everton L. Hines of Chesterfields Virginia entered into eternal rest suddenly Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his job Sussex I State Prison Waverly Virginia.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J . L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment 25824 Greensville Ave. Petersburg Virginia (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr. funeral director (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 12, 2020