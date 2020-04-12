Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for EVERTON HINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVERTON L. HINES

Send Flowers
EVERTON L. HINES Obituary
Mr. Everton L. Hines of Chesterfields Virginia entered into eternal rest suddenly Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his job Sussex I State Prison Waverly Virginia.

Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J . L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment 25824 Greensville Ave. Petersburg Virginia (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr. funeral director (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVERTON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -