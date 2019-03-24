Home

It's with heartfelt sorrow we announce the departing of Deacon Ezekiel Holloway of Spring Grove, VA, who entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, VA (North Dinwiddie County); Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 24, 2019
