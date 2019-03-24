|
|
|
It's with heartfelt sorrow we announce the departing of Deacon Ezekiel Holloway of Spring Grove, VA, who entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 24, 2019
