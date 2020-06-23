FANNIE MAE JONES

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Mrs. Fannie Mae Elaine Grigg Jones was called home to eternal rest at Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Colonial Heights, Virginia. She was born on May 29, 1922, to the late James B. and Lizzie K. Grigg in Ford, Virginia. She was a native of Dinwiddie County, Virginia where she received her education at Dinwiddie Normal Institute. At an early age, Fannie received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Mt. Poole Baptist Church in Ford, Virginia where she attended regularly until her declining health.
Mrs. Jones was a hard and dedicated worker. Her first job was at Camp Pickett Army Base. She then went to work at Central State Hospital in Food Service until entering into the field of nursing and continued in that capacity until her retirement in 1988. Fannie's talents did not stop there. She was also a licensed beautician while working full time at Central State Hospital. After retiring she worked part-time as a sales associate at Fashion Bug.
Fannie had several hobbies which were growing and working in flowers, sewing, and attending Sunday church service.
Mrs. Jones was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Willard Grigg, and sister, Verna Smith.
Fannie leaves to cherish her memory three loving and devoted children, two daughters, Jacqueline Neverson ( Harrell Sr.) and Yolander Lee, one son, Edgar Jones III, six grandchildren, Marlon Johnson, Tracey Lee, William Lee Jr. (Monterrie), Harrell Neverson Jr. ( Heather), Brandon Neverson (Jessica), and Shanda Evans (Darius), eleven great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Bessie Jones. Also to cherish the legacy and love of Mrs. Jones are several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends, too numerous to mention.
Graveside service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford, VA with Rev. Kevin Graham, officiating and Rev. Dr. Herbert Anderson, eulogizing.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us.
Mrs. Jones was a hard and dedicated worker. Her first job was at Camp Pickett Army Base. She then went to work at Central State Hospital in Food Service until entering into the field of nursing and continued in that capacity until her retirement in 1988. Fannie's talents did not stop there. She was also a licensed beautician while working full time at Central State Hospital. After retiring she worked part-time as a sales associate at Fashion Bug.
Fannie had several hobbies which were growing and working in flowers, sewing, and attending Sunday church service.
Mrs. Jones was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Willard Grigg, and sister, Verna Smith.
Fannie leaves to cherish her memory three loving and devoted children, two daughters, Jacqueline Neverson ( Harrell Sr.) and Yolander Lee, one son, Edgar Jones III, six grandchildren, Marlon Johnson, Tracey Lee, William Lee Jr. (Monterrie), Harrell Neverson Jr. ( Heather), Brandon Neverson (Jessica), and Shanda Evans (Darius), eleven great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Bessie Jones. Also to cherish the legacy and love of Mrs. Jones are several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends, too numerous to mention.
Graveside service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford, VA with Rev. Kevin Graham, officiating and Rev. Dr. Herbert Anderson, eulogizing.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.