Ms. Fathama West-Bey, 74, of 412 South 18th Avenue, Hopewell, VA, took her eternal rest on Tuesday, May 8, 2020, at VCU/MCV Medical Center in Richmond, VA. She was born on July 23, 1945 in Detroit, MI, to the late Leroy and Reather West-Bey, and then later moved to Prince George, VA. Fathama was the seventh of ten children, (twin to Fecil).
She was educated in the Prince George County Public School System. Fathama was known to helped everyone throughout the community. Fathama was a life-long member of the Moorish Science Temple of America, Moorish Home #1 located in Prince George, VA. She was a faithful member of the Local and National Moorish Science Temple Sister's Auxiliary, where she shared her gift of providing for the Moorish Community family.
She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Renzellus, Fecil, Levi, Donald and also one sister, Marguerite.
Fathama is survived by her devoted daughter, Kim Hairston (Ben) of Hopewell, VA; children, Julia Young-El of Washington DC, Jerome West-Bey (Sadreka), Salome Brown-El, Sakara Brown-El, and Tina Brown-El all of Hopewell, VA; brothers, Fred West-Bey, Sr. (Vivian) of Macon, NC, and Elihu West-Bey of Prince George, VA; sisters, Claudette Bouldin (James) of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Salome Creighton-Bey of Raleigh, NC; sisters-in-law, Barbara Donalson, Carrie West-Bey and Maxine West-Bey; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Moorish Cemetery, 12203 Centennial Road, Prince George, VA, Bro. W. Creighton-Bey III, officiating.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2020