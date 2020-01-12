|
|
Fay Marshall Phillips-LeSane, of 5116 Mahi Mahi Place, Waldorf, MD, was born February 2, 1956, in Petersburg, VA, to Orlando Phillips and Mary Clayton Phillips. After over a 17 year battle with cancer, where she won her first two bouts, in her final bout, she was tapped-out by her tag-team partner, her Heavenly Father. He, in His infinite wisdom, won the battle for her, calling her home to dance with her Father.
At an early age, Fay was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. E.E. Hicks. Fay graduated from Petersburg High School, class of '74. She furthered her education at, what was then, Virginia State College, obtaining her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, class of '78. She pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha, claiming the line name, "Second Time Around Etta." She loved her pink and green. She continued her higher education at Howard University, causing her to relocate to the Northern Virginia area, where she received her Master's Degree in Social Work, Class of '82. Fay hit the ground running to change, impact, and save the lives of young and old. She has spoken on several panels pertaining to sex trafficking, received several awards and accolades, and fought in court for the child without a voice. She was a force to be reckoned with.
A few of the places where she was able to impact lives were Saint Elizabeth Hospital, University of District of Columbia, Youth for Tomorrow, Circle of Hope, and her very own business, Agape Mental Health Services, Inc. She was very well sought after because of her expertise in her field of study. She mentored a host of others to fight for the youth and young people.
Fay was involved in several organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha, Soroptimist, Eastern Star, and the National Association of Social Workers.
In addition to her fellowship with Good Shepherd Baptist Church, she was a very active member of more than 20 years at Christian Hope Center Church (Victory Christian Ministries International), where she served on several ministries, including the usher board, choir, children's church teacher, youth ministry, and deacon.
She was preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Ernest and Hester Clayton; paternal grandparents, Albert Phillips and Fanny Jackson; a niece, Tameka King; and one devoted friend, Byron Feggins.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving devoted caretaker/daughter with whom she resided for the past two years, Ashley Gaskin (Adrian) of Waldorf, MD; three sisters, Gwendolyn Lewis of Petersburg, VA, Cathy Gant of Ohio, and Renee Phillips of New York; eight brothers, Orlando Phillips of Oakland, VA, Aubrey Phillips, Sr. (Maria) of Prince George, VA, Ernest Phillips (Sara) of Richmond, VA, Kelly Phillips of Temple Hills, MD, Raymond Phillips, Randolph Fittz, Tyrone Dabney, and Paul Griffin (Dorothy), all of Petersburg, VA; her second and third heart beats, her glam babies, Adriana Elizabeth and Ayden Michelle; one uncle, Albert Phillips, Jr. (Gloria) of Ettrick, VA; 30 plus nieces and nephews; 30 plus great-nieces and nephews; a host of cousins; and too many close, devoted, loyal friends to name. Each person who crossed paths with Fay knew exactly where they stood in her life and in her heart, because she made it very apparent with her loud, outspoken personality.
Special thank you to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, LaPlata, MD. Especially the emergency department, Dr. Rice, and the nurses. Intensive Care Unit nurse Yemi, and two south nurses Elisa, and Dr. Funches, Oncologist of Kaiser.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA. Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor will officiate. Pastor Kim S. White will eulogize. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA. Family will be receiving visitors at the home of her mother, Mary Phillips, 230 Saint Mark Street, Petersburg, VA and at the home of her daughter, Ashley Gaskin, 5116 Mahi Mahi Place, Waldorf, MD.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street Petersburg, VA., 23803 (804) 732-7841. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020