God in His infinite wisdom called home Ms. Felicia Ann Stovall of Petersburg, Virginia on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Felicia was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late Mr. & Mrs. James & Jessie Stovall on November 19, 1969.
Felicia was a fun-loving person, who loved spending time with family and friends. She battled Cancer for a couple of years but remained positive and faithful. She shared her journey of faith by encouraging others. She never complained and was always observed with a radiant smile and had a personality that everyone grew to love.
Felicia was educated in the Petersburg, Virginia public schools and graduated from Petersburg High School in 1987. She graduated from Cosmetology School in 1988. She later went on to work for K-Mart Department Store for 27 years.
Her memories will be cherished by her loving brothers, James Stovall and Bobby (Violet) Stovall; nieces and nephews, Krystle Logan, Marianna Stovall, Rev. Marcus Stovall, Nathan Logan and Noelle Logan; Godchildren, Rashad Fitzgerald, Faith Brown and Zion Brown; lifelong friend and caregiver Gina Fitzgerald and close family friends Dedra Watson and Connie Coles. She leaves a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life for Ms. Felicia Stovall will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. The Rev.. Marcus A. Stovall, Pastor, St. Luke Baptist Church, St. Cloud , FL, Eulogist. Interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery. Public visitation will be held 10-8 p.m., on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bland Funeral Home. Please keep this family in prayer and please follow the Virginia CDC guidelines.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg. 804.732.7841. Mr. William L. Fields, Funeral Director. www.blandfuneralhomes.com