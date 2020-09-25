1/1
FELICIA ANN STOVALL
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FELICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
God in His infinite wisdom called home Ms. Felicia Ann Stovall of Petersburg, Virginia on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Felicia was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late Mr. & Mrs. James & Jessie Stovall on November 19, 1969.

Felicia was a fun-loving person, who loved spending time with family and friends. She battled Cancer for a couple of years but remained positive and faithful. She shared her journey of faith by encouraging others. She never complained and was always observed with a radiant smile and had a personality that everyone grew to love.

Felicia was educated in the Petersburg, Virginia public schools and graduated from Petersburg High School in 1987. She graduated from Cosmetology School in 1988. She later went on to work for K-Mart Department Store for 27 years.

Her memories will be cherished by her loving brothers, James Stovall and Bobby (Violet) Stovall; nieces and nephews, Krystle Logan, Marianna Stovall, Rev. Marcus Stovall, Nathan Logan and Noelle Logan; Godchildren, Rashad Fitzgerald, Faith Brown and Zion Brown; lifelong friend and caregiver Gina Fitzgerald and close family friends Dedra Watson and Connie Coles. She leaves a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life for Ms. Felicia Stovall will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. The Rev.. Marcus A. Stovall, Pastor, St. Luke Baptist Church, St. Cloud , FL, Eulogist. Interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery. Public visitation will be held 10-8 p.m., on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bland Funeral Home. Please keep this family in prayer and please follow the Virginia CDC guidelines.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg. 804.732.7841. Mr. William L. Fields, Funeral Director. www.blandfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Bland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bland Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Felicia was such a nice and friendly person. I worked with her in Kmart in Petersburg way back in the 90s. I used to call Felicia, Debbie, and Donna my big sisters because they were always looking out. Felicia always looked like she came out of a magazine with the hair always laid, nails done, fashion sense, and that warm smile. I have very good memories of her and saving me a time or two at work. I am forever grateful to have known her and have special memories. God Bless her family and Gina as I know she will be missed!
Felisha Wyatt
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved