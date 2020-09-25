Felicia was such a nice and friendly person. I worked with her in Kmart in Petersburg way back in the 90s. I used to call Felicia, Debbie, and Donna my big sisters because they were always looking out. Felicia always looked like she came out of a magazine with the hair always laid, nails done, fashion sense, and that warm smile. I have very good memories of her and saving me a time or two at work. I am forever grateful to have known her and have special memories. God Bless her family and Gina as I know she will be missed!

Felisha Wyatt

Coworker