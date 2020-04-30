The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
1500 Arlington Road
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-5357
Resources
More Obituaries for FERNANDO STRICKLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FERNANDO STRICKLAND SR.


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FERNANDO STRICKLAND SR. Obituary
Fernando Strickland, Sr., a forklift operator and lifelong resident of Hopewell, Virginia, died unexpectedly on April 22, 2020 at the age of 60, while recovering from open heart surgery.
Fernando was born in Hopewell on December 2, 1959, to the late Pauline Gilliam-Bosnight and Otis Strickland. He attended Hopewell High School and worked for American Pallet for 30 + years. In 1995, Fernando married Debbie Frazier and to this union was born December 20, 1983, his son and October 2, 1990, his daughter, who were the most important parts of his life.
Fernando was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed watching sports, laughing and spending time with his family and friends. He was an inspiration to his family and co-workers.
Fernando is survived by his children, Marquita Black and Fernando D. Strickland, Jr.; grandchildren, Zahvont'e Black, Khalil Miller and Ashauri Black; brothers, Carl Strickland (Cassandra), Darrell Bosnight (Sonya), Patrick Bosnight; sister, Lefasha Bosnight; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, 4745 Mt. Sinai Rd., Prince George, VA. Service will be live streamed. Restricted public viewing will be Friday, May 1, 2020. from 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Due to COVID-19, a face mask/covering will be required.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA (804)458-5357.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FERNANDO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now