|
|
Fernando Strickland, Sr., a forklift operator and lifelong resident of Hopewell, Virginia, died unexpectedly on April 22, 2020 at the age of 60, while recovering from open heart surgery.
Fernando was born in Hopewell on December 2, 1959, to the late Pauline Gilliam-Bosnight and Otis Strickland. He attended Hopewell High School and worked for American Pallet for 30 + years. In 1995, Fernando married Debbie Frazier and to this union was born December 20, 1983, his son and October 2, 1990, his daughter, who were the most important parts of his life.
Fernando was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed watching sports, laughing and spending time with his family and friends. He was an inspiration to his family and co-workers.
Fernando is survived by his children, Marquita Black and Fernando D. Strickland, Jr.; grandchildren, Zahvont'e Black, Khalil Miller and Ashauri Black; brothers, Carl Strickland (Cassandra), Darrell Bosnight (Sonya), Patrick Bosnight; sister, Lefasha Bosnight; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, 4745 Mt. Sinai Rd., Prince George, VA. Service will be live streamed. Restricted public viewing will be Friday, May 1, 2020. from 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Due to COVID-19, a face mask/covering will be required.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA (804)458-5357.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020