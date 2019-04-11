Fitzhugh L. Jones, Jr. of Chesterfield, VA, at the age of 73, departed this life on the 8th of April at his residence.

Born September 12, 1945, Fitzhugh, affectionately known as "Bubba," graduated from Carver High School in Chesterfield, VA. Following high school, he joined the United States Army and later retired from Allied Chemical.

Bubba was baptized at Bethesda Baptist Church at an early age. He later joined Word Spirit and Life Ministries where he served as a faithful member. He was a volunteer at his church's food bank and also volunteered as a church maintenance worker. He fulfilled his desire to become a jack of trades and a junk man after retirement. There wasn't a home project, vehicle or piece of lawn equipment he couldn't repair.

He enjoyed playing FreeCell Solitaire, watching Jeopardy, Andy Griffin and The Have and the Have Nots. Bubba was an excellent cook and if you were hungry you were guaranteed a meal at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fitzhugh and Annie Jones; his brothers, Jacob and Jeff Goldy and Billy Jones: sister, Doris Spratley; and a devoted friend, Booker T. Henry.

Bubba is survived by two daughters, Yanice Jones and Candice Peterson; two granddaughters, Yanice and Lindy; five grandsons, Benjamin, Noel, Jamico, Jacoby and Christopher; two siblings, Carol Hardy (Edward) and Sidney Jones; special friends, Sharon Hill and Paul Daniels (who was more like a son to him) and his best friend, Samuel Harris; lots of nieces and nephews; and a host of many other friends too numerous to name.

Bubba, with his big and beautiful personality loved everyone he came into contact with. There wasn't a person who met him that didn't love him in return. He was filled with so much love and wisdom. He will be greatly missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Word Spirit and Life Ministries, 3600 North Street, Chester, Virginia. Minister Sylvester Battle, Jr. will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019