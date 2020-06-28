Flavius Buckner "Buck" Hancock, 92, residing in Colonial Heights Virginia, passed away on Monday June 22, 2020.

He was the son of Ammon T. Hancock and Grace Buckner Hancock. He was a native of Green County Kentucky.

He is survived by a son Lyndon Hancock and a brother Maxwell Hancock. Siblings that have proceeded him in death include 2 sisters, Allison Hancock and Kayvena Hancock Davis, and 2 brothers, Talmage Hancock and Russell Hancock.

He was a God-loving man and read the Bible often. He was a retired employee of the state of Kentucky. He enjoyed a good joke and was quick with a smile and was fond of telling many jokes himself. He could be found often with a guitar in his hand and had played the instrument since childhood. His favorite music artist was Willie Nelson.

Funeral Services will be handled by Affinity Funeral Service and a memorial service or celebration of life will be held at a later date in Fry located in Green County, Kentucky.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store