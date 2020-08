Or Copy this URL to Share

A private family graveside service for Mr. Fletcher D. Yates of Dinwiddie, Virginia, will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Mount Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Virginia. Mr. Yates may be viewed on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

