Fletcher Flynn Wyche, 47, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Born on June 27, 1972, in Petersburg, Va., he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Bradford Wyche Bell; and stepfather, Wortie Ferrell. He is survived by his wife, Kim Kuhn-Wyche; his children, Hazel Bradford and Savanna Park Wyche; parents, F. Lewis Wyche Jr. of Prince George, Va. and Teresa Flynn Ferrell of Richmond, Va.; siblings, Tad Wyche (Stephanie) of Goochland, Va., Gregory Wyche and Meredith Wyche, both of Prince George, Va., Wortie Ferrell II (Courtney) of Richmond, Va.; nieces and nephews, Feild and Ruth Wyche, Justin and Reese Bell, Giles, Rosie and McGill Ferrell; and many other family members and close friends.
Flynn graduated high school from St. Christopher's School in Richmond and obtained a bachelor's degree in English at James Madison University. He later received his teaching license and was a beloved teacher at Moody Middle School, Tuckahoe Middle School and most recently at Virginia Treatment Center for Children.
Flynn was a natural athlete in various sports and was able to share his passion and talents with many students as a coach throughout his teaching career. He was also very passionate about reading, music and college basketball. Above all, he will be most remembered for his devotion to his dear wife, Kim, his daughters, family and countless friends. He was loved by all for his gentle, kind, humble spirit and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School. Send checks to 2124 North 29th Street, Richmond, Va. 23223 or donate online at www.ajces.org, please note in memory of Flynn Wyche.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 27, 2019