Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for FLO MAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLO DARLES MAIN SR.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLO DARLES MAIN SR. Obituary
Flo Darles Main, Sr. "Dobbie", 88, of Colonial Heights passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born April 10, 1931, in Boise, ID, to the late Hampton and Carsie Main. Flo was also preceded in death by son, Flo D. Main, Jr. "Jay"; two brothers, Clifton Ray Main and Richard Main; and sister, Daisy Woolard. Flo is survived by his wife, Peggy Ann Cutler Main; three children, Joyce Main Burnley (Dickie), Kenneth Lee Main, and Stephen Jasper Main (Christa); six grandchildren, Tracy C. Brown, Stephen Jay Main (Cierra), Jonathan Burnley (Kathleen), Aaron Burnley (Jaime), Casie Dunkerly (Marc), and Christopher Hix (Kristen); nine great-grandchildren, Haleigh Brown, Matthew Brown, Brooke Burnley, Slator De'Vine-Dunkerly, Hunter Hix, Mattie Hix, Marshall Hix, Brooks Dunkerly, and Cash Dunkerly; sister, Louise Main Robbins of Petersburg; and number nieces and nephews. Flo was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a master plumber and pipe fitter. Services will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.alz.org/donation. Memorial contributions may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -